Morales confirms he is ready to return to Bolivia soon

Evo Morales who resigned from the post of the Bolivian president on November 10 is ready to return to his home country to help normalize situation and stop violence, El Universal newspaper reported on Thursday.

"If my return to Bolivia will help establish peace in the country, I will return tomorrow. It hurts me to see that so many people died," El Universal quoted Morales as saying. He also called on Bolivia's armed forces and police "not to get your hands covered in the blood" of compatriots.

Morales noted that his resignation had to be accepted by the Bolivian parliament and that he will return home if this does not happen.

The presidential election in Bolivia was held on October 20. According to the Supreme Electoral Court, incumbent President Evo Morales won in the first round. His main competitor, Carlos Mesa, said that he does not recognize Morales' victory in the first round. After the results of the election were announced, large-scale protests and strikes started across the country. At least 10 people were killed in protests and over 500 more were injured.

On November 10, Morales announced his resignation and characterized the situation in the country as a coup. He was earlier asked to leave his post by the country's armed forces, opposition and labor unions. Vice President Alvaro Garcia Linera and several ministers and parliament members resigned as well.

The Mexican authorities granted political asylum to Morales. Morales arrived in Mexico on November 12. Later on that day, Bolivian Senator Jeanine Anez declared herself as interim president.